"Triple H won't forgive Vince for this" - Fans react to 2-time Universal Champion potentially choosing AEW over WWE

While Triple H has been the WWE head of creative, since Vince McMahon's return to the company, there is speculation that the 77-year-old is influencing major decisions in the company. Some fans feel that The Game would not be happy if Goldberg showed up in AEW.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's deal with WWE expired at the end of 2022, and he has been a free agent ever since. His last match for the Stamford-based company came at Elimination Chamber 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match. The Tribal Chief picked up a convincing win to retain.

Goldberg has been open about his future, stating on multiple occasions that he would like to have a proper retirement match. He recently stated that his final match could take place anywhere, immediately fuelling speculation of a possible association with AEW.

🔩Swiss™🔩 @MidwestManmyth @nodqdotcom Goldberg vs Sonny Kiss at All Out this year. @nodqdotcom Goldberg vs Sonny Kiss at All Out this year. https://t.co/5A2HmYXbjU

Dave Moz @DarthMoz

Samoa Joe issues and open challenge for his ROH TV Championship...

Cue Goldberg's music. @nodqdotcom Next ROH taping:Samoa Joe issues and open challenge for his ROH TV Championship...Cue Goldberg's music. @nodqdotcom Next ROH taping:Samoa Joe issues and open challenge for his ROH TV Championship...Cue Goldberg's music.

Alan Walshe @AGamer316 @nodqdotcom Hopefully he can get one now that Vince has some say, It's pretty safe to say that HHH isn't the biggest Goldberg fan @nodqdotcom Hopefully he can get one now that Vince has some say, It's pretty safe to say that HHH isn't the biggest Goldberg fan

Smotwetes @smotwetes @nodqdotcom A sold out Wembley Stadium sounds like a fine retirement match venue… js @nodqdotcom A sold out Wembley Stadium sounds like a fine retirement match venue… js

afanofprofessionalwrestling @ilikewrestlin @nodqdotcom It’s only a matter of time before we see the graphic that he’s @nodqdotcom It’s only a matter of time before we see the graphic that he’s https://t.co/YdwnuvxDae

Abbas عباس @Archaoneternal @nodqdotcom Lol cant wait for him to go to aew and never come back to wwe. @nodqdotcom Lol cant wait for him to go to aew and never come back to wwe.

AEW will run All In at Wembley Stadium in August in what could be the company's biggest show of all time. If Goldberg does show up for a retirement match, it will definitely be a major draw for Tony Khan.

What did WWE legend Goldberg say about his future?

Goldberg has not wrestled in over a year. Despite age catching up with him, he remains one of the biggest names in wrestling.

He addressed his future regarding WWE or AEW in a recent interview:

"If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off."

He continued:

"And, now, until that happens man I don't believe I'm hanging them up, you know. So, anything and everything is an option. And, like I say, I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that," he said. [7:48 - 8:32]

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. He switched up his style to work shorter but more explosive matches. His squash win over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series remains one of the most memorable squash matches in recent memory.

If he joins AEW, a similar match against someone like Wardlow or Powerhouse Hobbs would be interesting.

