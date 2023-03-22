"Triple H give the call" - Twitter reacts to AEW star teasing rematch against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been buzzing with excitement after AEW star Brian Cage teased a potential blockbuster rematch against WWE's Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The two wrestlers previously faced off against each other in IMPACT Wrestling, where Cage emerged as the victor.

The Machine took to Twitter to express his interest in a rematch against Lashley, stating that if there was a "forbidden door like never before," the two would face each other at WrestleMania. Fans have been quick to show their support for the potential match, with many expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing the two powerhouses go head-to-head.

Some fans have even started to speculate on how the match could play out, with predictions ranging from a hard-hitting brawl to a technical showcase of athleticism. Others want Triple H to sign Brian Cage to WWE.

It remains to be seen if a Bobby Lashley vs. Brian Cage rematch will happen at WrestleMania 39, but the excitement among fans on Twitter proves that it will undoubtedly be a must-see event.

WWE is interested in AEW star Brian Cage

Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire soon, and according to a report from Fightful Select, the former IMPACT World Champion will seek free agency once his contract is up.

Tony Khan had reportedly tried to extend Cage's contract through at least June, but the 39-year-old star put a stop to it. WWE has also reportedly expressed interest in having conversations with Cage should he become a free agent.

As of now, the former FTW Champion and AEW have agreed to work through March, covering the Ring of Honor pay-per-view Supercard of Honor on March 31. However, Cage's future in professional wrestling remains uncertain.

Do you think Brian Cage would stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments.

