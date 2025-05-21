"Triple H would be glad to have you," "I'm going to cry" - Fans react after AEW star drops a retirement tease

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced wrestlers on the current AEW roster. He recently took to X to claim that he was the last of his kind and asked fans to enjoy his work while he was still wrestling. Dustin's post garnered a lot of reactions, with many fans thanking him for his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The Natural has won multiple championships in various promotions, including WWE, WCW, and Ring of Honor. Dustin Rhodes currently holds both the World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles in ROH.

Dustin recently shared a heartfelt post on X hinting towards a possible in-ring retirement. However, he also wrote that he could still hang with any performer inside the squared circle.

"I am the #LastOfMyKind!!; Enjoy me while I am still here. Honestly, I can hang and still go with anyone. #WrestlingIsMyLife #Grit; #KeepSteppin; Love y'all," Dustin wrote.

This post got mixed reactions from fans. Some thanked Dustin for all that he had done in pro wrestling, while others claimed that Triple H would love to have him in WWE. An X user also wrote that Dustin should wrestle Kenny Omega before he retires.

Dustin has been wrestling for over 30 years, and it's great to see him receive praise and love from fans worldwide.

Dustin Rhodes is set to wrestle The Hurt Syndicate alongside Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Tag Team Title at Double or Nothing 2025.

AEW legend Dustin Rhodes celebrates 17 years of sobriety

The former Goldust has made a name for himself in pro wrestling with his remarkable character and in-ring work. While he is one of the most respected stars in AEW today, he has faced some personal issues in the past, including alcohol and drug addiction.

Dustin overcame those addictions and has been clean for 17 years. He recently took to social media to celebrate the personal achievement.

"Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me! #CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin,” he wrote on X.

Dustin is open about his past addiction issues and aims to help up-and-coming stars who are facing similar problems.

