"That was a Triple H thing" - AEW star says Triple H was the brainchild of his popular WWE theme song

Triple H had a lengthy career filled with many memorable moments. The veteran has also had his hand in many stars' careers. For example, Matt Hardy recently revealed that The Game helped him create the "Woken Anthem."

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE in 2017, after a lengthy period of time away from the promotion. Unfortunately, Jeff would suffer an injury, so Matt went on a singles run. During this time, he brought his IMPACT Wrestling "Woken" gimmick to WWE and eventually teamed up with Bray Wyatt.

On the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star shared how his "Woken Anthem" was created with the help of Triple H.

"That was a Triple H thing," said Hardy. "He helped create that and we talked with the music people and he sent me different cuts. We had three or four different shots and different cuts and that’s what we settled on at the very end of it. But that was a big Triple H thing. He was really, really dedicated to try and give me a good theme." (59:29)

Alongside Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy won up the RAW Tag Team Championships on one occasion. While The Game didn't wrestle The Deleters of Worlds, it's now clear that he played an important role in Hardy's presentation.

AEW star Malakai Black recently disclosed that Triple H had a lot of faith in him

During his appearance on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE Superstar recalled how it felt like to work under The Game.

"He would work with me because he knew where I came from and he knew what I did," said Black. "And then he went 'I have this dude that looks this way and he doesn’t these certain things, I don’t want to tell him how to do it because he’s clearly understanding what I want from him and I can now help him." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While Triple H recently retired from in-ring competition, he has clearly helped many stars and will likely continue to do so behind the scenes.

