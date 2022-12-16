"Triple H killed AEW" - Fans outrageously react to a lack of growth in Dynamite: Winter is Coming ratings in 2022

Fans have poured their reactions onto social media as the ratings for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2022 dropped.

The show was full of major talking points since its original 2020 airing. The first year saw Kenny Omega capture the world title from Jon Moxley, as well as Sting's AEW debut. 2021 featured a 60-minute time-limit draw between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson, with the world title up for grabs.

This year's Winter is Coming featured MJF's first world title defense since capturing the belt at Full Gear 2022. He faced the World Title Eliminator Tournament and Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal winner Ricky Starks. Both titles were on the line.

The show bounced back from last week's 840k average viewership and 0.29 demo rating, scoring 950k viewership and 0.33 in the key 18-49 demo. There was little growth on a yearly basis, with 2021 drawing 948k/0.31 and 2020 drawing 913k/0.42.

Fans have been reacting to the ratings; some are a little hyperbolic. The user below, for example, boldly declared WWE CCO Triple H had "killed AEW."

Check out the reactions below:

DONDADA @punky287 @BrandonThurston "Winter is Coming" more like the End is Coming. Them getting a mill is a thing of the past. Not even on special shows anymore. It's over! @BrandonThurston "Winter is Coming" more like the End is Coming. Them getting a mill is a thing of the past. Not even on special shows anymore. It's over!

Zandrax @LordZandrax @BrandonThurston That's almost exactly what they've been averaging for the year. @BrandonThurston That's almost exactly what they've been averaging for the year.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @BrandonThurston The move to TBS ruined them @BrandonThurston The move to TBS ruined them

KN @KevinNagle11 @BrandonThurston Better than the 800s they were in. A million viewers seems like a far fetch dream dream @BrandonThurston Better than the 800s they were in. A million viewers seems like a far fetch dream dream

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @BrandonThurston As bad as that show was, that's a good number. The broader audience doesn't care about the Elite, JAS vs BCC is stale, Jungleboy sounds like a teenager trying to sound like a badass. Ruby won, only to get jumped. And Jeff Jarrett. Nuff said. It was MJF/Starks and nothing else. @BrandonThurston As bad as that show was, that's a good number. The broader audience doesn't care about the Elite, JAS vs BCC is stale, Jungleboy sounds like a teenager trying to sound like a badass. Ruby won, only to get jumped. And Jeff Jarrett. Nuff said. It was MJF/Starks and nothing else.

Only Speaking Truth @AEW_Akash @BrandonThurston MJF first world title defense can't even get 1 million rating. It is now official mjf is not a draw now end the mjf experiment. @BrandonThurston MJF first world title defense can't even get 1 million rating. It is now official mjf is not a draw now end the mjf experiment.

YeehawMan @YeehawManDVD @BrandonThurston And to think the company died because it featured ROH @BrandonThurston And to think the company died because it featured ROH

Tony @dudebono @BrandonThurston That's the ceiling.....they'll pull some casuals with the themed episode ..but come next week it'll be back to 800kVille @BrandonThurston That's the ceiling.....they'll pull some casuals with the themed episode ..but come next week it'll be back to 800kVille

The general sentiment towards Winter is Coming is that while it was a great show, the ratings reflect a lack of growth. With a tumultuous 2022 drawing to a close, fans can hope that next year will bring more remarkable growth.

What went down at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming?

The show opened with a clash between the Elite and Death Triangle. It was match four in their Best of Seven series for the Trios Tag titles. PAC, Fenix, and Penta scored the win over the Elite to make the series 3-1. They can take the series with two matches in hand if they win their next bout.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated Brian Cage, and the House of Black decimated the Factory in their return to action. Action Andretti had a Dynamite debut to remember when he surprisingly defeated Chris Jericho for his first win in the company.

Ruby Soho finally got her revenge on Tay Melo after winning an intense physical contest. In the main event, with the World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line, MJF completed his first defense with a win against Ricky Starks.

What did you make of Winter is Coming show? Join the discussion in the comments below.

