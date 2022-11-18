"Triple H is killing AEW" - Twitterverse erupts as Dynamite suffers abysmal ratings drop despite officially announcing blockbuster returns

A number of fans have shared their reactions as the AEW Dynamite ratings dropped earlier today.

This week's edition of the Wednesday night flagship served as the go-home show for this weekend's AEW Full Gear event. As such, it featured a number of bouts to set the stage for what is to come, including the long-awaited announcement of The Elite's return.

The Elite were announced for their comeback match this weekend. The trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will face Death Triangle for the AEW Trios titles which were stripped from the EVPs in the week following All Out.

However, even with their major return being announced, there was little to draw a large TV audience. AEW Dynamite this week drew a disappointing 818k average viewers and 0.28 in the key 18-49 demo rating.

This week's show suffered a 93k drop in average viewership, with last week's number hitting 911k. The demo rating dropped from 0.32, marking a 0.04 decrease.

As is usually the case when the ratings drop, a number of fans offered up their reactions on social media. Take the user below, for example, who felt the ratings were indicative of Triple H's WWE putting pressure on AEW.

Triple H has killed AEW @TheRajGiri Punk leaving, ratings in the gutter, WWE boomingTriple H has killed AEW @TheRajGiri Punk leaving, ratings in the gutter, WWE booming Triple H has killed AEW

seahawkstml @seahawkstml @TheRajGiri Not good being the go home show for there ppv. @TheRajGiri Not good being the go home show for there ppv.

Tony Wenclewicz @TonyWenclewicz @TheRajGiri Wow..there was nothing else on as competition either. I'm not a big fan of AEW but that is an alarming number @TheRajGiri Wow..there was nothing else on as competition either. I'm not a big fan of AEW but that is an alarming number

Josh @jetsfan24x7 @TheRajGiri For a go home PPV show too? It's over @TheRajGiri For a go home PPV show too? It's over

R.C.G @thunderchunkyPA @TheRajGiri Shows have been terrible. This PPV is going to be driven by MJF. Oh and where is FTR? @TheRajGiri Shows have been terrible. This PPV is going to be driven by MJF. Oh and where is FTR?

Benjamin @Benjamin_S_Jr @TheRajGiri CM Punk fans (most of Chicago fans) left AEW after knowing Tony choose the elite. @TheRajGiri CM Punk fans (most of Chicago fans) left AEW after knowing Tony choose the elite.

There were the usual hyperbolic reactions that made the number out to be a doomsday signal. But the general sentiment among fans is that the quality of the show was not up to scratch, especially considering it was a pay-per-view go-home edition. As a result, not too many seemed surprised by the slide in ratings.

What went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

This week's Dynamite kicked off with tag team action pitting Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara against Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. The bout served as a precursor to Full Gear, which will see all four stand as opponents in a four-way for the ROH title. Bryan and Claudio secured the win.

Another precursor for Full Gear saw Swerve Strickland square off with Anthony Bowens. The pair will meet alongside their respective partners as Swerve in our Glory challenge for the Acclaimed's tag titles. Swerve scored the win, carrying significant momentum into this weekend.

Death Triangle defended their trios titles against AR Fox and Top Flight before finding out that The Elite will be their opponents this weekend. Ethan Page defeated Bandido to qualify for the world title eliminator tournament final and Toni Storm defeated Anna Jay to close out the wrestling during Dynamite.

What did you make of this week's Dynamite? Join the discussion in the comments below.

