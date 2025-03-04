  • home icon
Triple H may need to rely on AEW to fill a void after major stars are "done" with WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:55 GMT
Triple H AEW
Triple H could rely on AEW (Image Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A wrestling veteran stated that Triple H and WWE would need top stars from AEW after their current top stars leave. The veteran reflected on the ages of the current main-eventers.

Triple H could rely on AEW, according to wrestling veteran, Vince Russo. The former WWE writer pointed out the issue with the current top stars in the company being nearly in their 40s and no mid-carders being ready.

Therefore, Russo believes that the Stamford-based promotion would have to rely on top guys in AEW to leave and join the competition. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated the following:

"Bro, you know what the freaking sad thing is? I swear to god! The sad thing is the ages of all these guys we're talking about, they have no mid-carders ready to step up in any of these roles! None of them bro! What are they going to do? What's that next wave, man? They better hope either AEW, either top guys leave AEW. Are there even top guys in AEW? I don't know where they are going to get top guys from when all these guys are done." [41:15 - 41:53]
Only time will tell if Russo's prediction about WWE and Triple H relying on AEW ends up coming true.

In case you use parts from the above quotes, please credit and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

