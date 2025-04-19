Triple H namedrops current AEW star in Hall of Fame speech

WWE legend and Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was one of the inductees of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. Apart from him, names such as Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, Kamala, and more became a part of this celebrated fraternity. Interestingly, during The Game's induction speech, he namedropped an AEW star.

Triple H mentioned All Elite Wrestling star Daddy A*s, aka Billy Gunn, in his speech. The 61-year-old's name came up when the King of Kings was talking about D-Generation X, the historic faction which both men were part of. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that DX member Chyna held the faction together, referring to her as the "mother of the group."

"She (Chyna) was the anchor. She was the grounding point. The foundation. She was sort of the mother of the group. Not only just me and Shawn (Michaels) but later of Road Dogg and Billy and Kidd and me. We probably would have imploded at some point if it wasn't for her," said Triple H.

Billy Gunn is a former AEW World Trios Champion, a title he won with the now-defunct Acclaimed faction. He is currently in an alliance with Anthony Bowens.

