AEW has its own "Mr. Perfect" but with a twist

AEW is the land of factions. The Acclaimed was one of the most popular ones, but they disbanded earlier this year. Its members consisted of Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn.

Caster's solo All Elite Wrestling run has been entertaining so far. Even though he has faced countless defeats, fans are thoroughly enjoying his segments. Meanwhile, his former tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, has undergone a much-needed repackaging. The 34-year-old's new gimmick is similar to that of the legendary “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. Interestingly, his new nickname is 'AEW's 5-tool player'.

The term '5-tool player' is inspired by baseball. In this sport, a 5-tool player is a player who is an expert in five vital areas: throwing arm strength, hitting for power, hitting for average, fielding ability, and running speed. While it remains to be seen if this gimmick will get over with the fans, Bowens certainly has immense potential and can become a future main eventer.

Anthony Bowens wants to be AEW's first-ever gay singles champion

After weeks of absence, Anthony Bowens made his AEW return on Dynasty 2025's Zero Hour show. He answered his former tag-team partner Max Caster's open challenge and defeated him in under a minute. Interestingly, in the pay-per-view's media scrum, he expressed the desire to be the company's first-ever gay singles champion.

"Right now, I am focused on becoming a singles competitor and achieving my goals. I am fully, fully prepared to do everything I can to work hard to continue to earn everything I have in the singles division. I fully intend to win gold. I would love to be AEW’s first gay singles champion. I have a lot of things I have to accomplish and that all starts right now," said the 5-tool player. [H/T Fightful]

The openly gay star is a former World Tag Team Champion and a former World Trios Champion. From the looks of it, 2025 is going to be a monumental year for him.

