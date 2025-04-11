Fans have no mercy on AEW star for teasing his shot at Jon Moxley's World Championship

A boastful AEW star and former champion seemingly teased going after Jon Moxley's World Championship on social media. The talent in question, Max Caster, was roasted by numerous fans in the comments section over his ambition.

Platinum Max's hot streak of losses continued last Sunday at the Zero Hour pre-show to AEW Dynasty 2025, where he hosted another edition of his Open Challenge. The call was answered by Caster's former tag partner, Anthony Bowens, who trounced him in under a minute to pick up the win.

Since then, the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive has openly taken shots at The Five Tool Player on social media, even dubbing him a bully. After Bowens posted a photograph of the TNT Championship on X/Twitter, presumably revealing his interest in pursuing it, Max Caster took to the platform himself to post a picture of the AEW World Championship, evidently wanting to surpass his former Acclaimed teammate in his ambitions.

Fans were quick to voice their amusement at Caster's aspiring to dethrone Jon Moxley, considering that he has yet to win a singles match this year.

"Delete ts," wrote a fan.

"nah they got this one waiting for you [with picture of WWE 24/7 Title]," posted another fan.

"Win a match first bud ok," noted a viewer.

"Are u posting this bc you aren’t going to hold it so you have to put out a pic on it?" asked a user.

"lol ok bud," wrote a user.

"You don't need it dawg you're already the best wrestler alive," quipped a fan.

Caster was not featured in action this Wednesday on Dynamite, as he took a mental health day to recoup against his loss to Bowens.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley wrestled on Dynamite this week

While Max Caster did not compete on the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, All Elite World Champion Jon Moxley certainly did, opening the show with a hard-fought but controversial win over Katsuyori Shibata.

Afterward, The One True King was confronted in the ring by The Young Bucks, and although he and Marina Shafir left promptly without engaging, the EVPs paid Mox his dues, asking the crowd to show the latter respect.

The Jackson Brothers claimed that they attacked Moxley's Dynasty 2025 title contender Swerve Strickland and helped the champion retain to initiate a potential mega-alliance between The Elite and The Death Riders.

This brought the duo in the crosshairs of The Realest, who declared on Wednesday that he was now on the hunt for The Bucks.

