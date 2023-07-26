Triple H should outsmart AEW and sign hottest free agent to WWE for SummerSlam 2023

Triple H could pull a swerve on AEW and sign one of the hottest free agents in wrestling right now to WWE for him to show up at SummerSlam.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative control of WWE's main roster as well, and he brought his favorites back to the company. According to recent reports, Hunter is perhaps looking to sign some of the hottest free agents and doing everything in his power to make sure they come to the Stamford-based promotion.

As of now, the most trending free agent has to be the former NJPW star, Kota Ibushi. Although Ibushi recently showed up in the AEW Blood and Guts match, there is no confirmation on whether he has signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

Gunther Mcgillicutty @PartOfCodyverse With no Kota Ibushi is All Elite graphic, it's pretty clear the Golden Elite are set to land in WWE by the end of the year. Save the tweet.

Furthermore, it was also previously reported that Ibushi is slated to be on the card for the "All In" event in Wembley. Nonetheless, nothing is said to be confirmed as of yet, and things could take a drastic turn if The Cerebral Assasin manages to convince the Japanese wrestler to sign a deal with the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

Moreover, with the SummerSlam PLE just over the horizon, Ibushi can be a big surprise planned by The Game. While it's uncertain which role would be suitable for the Japanese star, he will undeniably be a great addition to the already stacked WWE roster.

Meanwhile, if Hunter really manages to pull this off, it will be a huge victory for WWE in the race between the two major wrestling promotions striving to capture some of the top free agents.

Other soon-to-be free agents Triple H must be keeping an eye on

In the realm of professional wrestling, perhaps nothing remains certain, and things can take a drastic turn at any time. The wrestlers you may see carrying a major promotion today could become the face of the rival promotion somewhere down the line. The biggest example should, of course, be Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, there are some of the world's best talents, especially in AEW, that Triple H must be looking to hire as soon as they become free agents. It was previously reported that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' AEW contract is set to run out at the end of this year.

Kenny Omega also confirmed that he will be sticking with The Young Bucks wherever they go after their Blood and Guts match. Well, The King of Kings must be looking to seize the opportunity at this point.

Moreover, Triple H bringing The Elite members on board with WWE, who were also the founding members of the Jacksonville-based promotion, would definitely be a big L for Tony Khan. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the wrestling industry.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here