"Triple H plan of attack on All Out week"- Twitter fans anticipate a shocking connection between WWE and AEW

Triple H regained control of the WWE empire last month. Since then, he has left no stone unturned to ensure that the best talents are pushed to the top. Additionally, he re-signed many NXT Superstars who were released from their contracts in the past year.

AEW has allegedly received a warning from Warner Brothers Discovery to subdue explicit language from their shows. Additionally, there were rumors afloat that WWE was planning to turn back to TV-14 programming, but there has been no official announcement on the matter.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle had a segment where they engaged in a heated exchange of words. They did not hold anything back and took personal jabs at each other. The main event for the show was the women's tag team match for the vacated Women's Tag Team Titles. The controversial conclusion was when Aaliyah pinned Dakota Kai, who was not the legal competitor for the match.

The wrestling fraternity were quick to notice the disparity in match bookings at the commencement of Triple H's rule and now.

One fan cited AEW fans applauding Triple H's booking decisions as the most embarrassing in the industry's history:

Sammy (riderless) @WrestleHades AEW fans celebrating that Triple H whiffed a booking decision has to be the most embarrassing moment in wrestling twitter history

Another fan shared a gif of Will Smith from the Prince of Bel-Air show with the caption 'It is what it is':

One user highlighted that Triple H had fumbled right before Tony Khan's promotion is reportedly expected to bring back MJF:

Dav @davboro123 @BrandonHonaker1 Triple H has fumbled, just before aew bring MJF back, there's levels to this.

Another user shared a gif of a monkey with the title that wrestling fans had been played:

幻夜雄霓 @JasonVo60999795 All those people saying AEW fell off and Triple H was bringing real wrestling back

A fan tweeted that maybe The Cerebral Assassin had plans to attack AEW's upcoming pay-per-view:

BTCÐ @AndrewBecher9 Triple H plan of attack on ALL OUT week for AEW: Beat Io Sky and Dakota Sky and put the tag belts on the girl who…

One fan mentioned that the 14-time World Champion was taking inspiration from Tony Khan on booking talent:

In reference to the Original Bro and The Visionary's segment, a user shared another meme:

One user commended the EVP of Talent Relations' booking for focussing on the women's division:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



While AEW women can barely get more than 5 min on their show, WWE women are HEAVILY featured



JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV I like that, even though we didnt want Raquel/Aliyah to win, Triple H sent a message to AEW that women wrestling matters. While AEW women can barely get more than 5 min on their show, WWE women are HEAVILY featured So all of us should be proud of that

Triple H is reportedly in pursuit to bring back Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr)

HHH has been vital to WWE. He played a pivotal role in their developmental territory NXT. Over the course of the last couple of years, many prominent names were shockingly released from their contracts. These included Braun Strowman, Mickie James and many NXT talent.

While Triple H has been bringing back a few of the released stars each week, he is reportedly in talks with The Monster Among Men, based on a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story coming soon.



Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp FightfulSelect.com has learned there have been discussions in bringing back another major name to WWE. Full story coming soon. Yes I used this picture on purpose

WWE and AEW have been at loggerheads since the latter's inception in 2019. A few days ago, the legal team at Tony Khan's promotion sent WWE a stern warning for tampering with their talent's contracts, sending a mail to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

What do you think of The Game's recent bookings on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

