Triple H reached out to former WWE star after he wrestled a match in AEW

Former WWE NXT star Tino Sabbatelli was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, he addressed his WWE releases, appearing on AEW television and the rumors that he had leaked AEW spoilers. He also told the story of how Triple H contacted him soon after his match on AEW Dark with the intention of bringing him back to WWE.

Sabbatelli made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 21, 2020, edition of Dark, where he teamed up with Brady Pierce to face Best Friends. Chuck Taylor and Trent ended up winning the bout via pinfall.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Tino Sabbatelli revealed that Billy Gunn was the one who contacted him after his first WWE release about coming down to Jacksonville for an AEW show.

"So then AEW comes into play, AEW calls me. Billy Gunn calls me and says, ‘Sabby, show up to Jacksonville.’ They don’t tell me anything, I show up and I see my name on the board. I’m like wow, I have a match? I mean OK, I will do it. So I had this match on AEW Dark, it was a tag team match, but they didn’t tell me anything. They didn’t offer me anything, it was a vague trip."

Following his match on Dark, he received a message from Matt Bloom, soon after which Triple H himself contacted him about returning to the company.

"But that same week coach Bloom texted me and said congratulations. I shot him a text back saying, ‘Thank you but I didn’t sign anything.’ The next day Triple H reaches out to me. It’s funny, Canyon and coach Bloom was trying to set up the meeting with Triple H for 2 months, but because he is so busy, it would get pushed to the back burner. I was getting so offended, but I know they were pushing for it, but it was funny that he reached out when I appear on AEW," added Sabbatelli. H/T: PostWrestling

Tino Sabbatelli ended up being released by WWE again

After his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, plans didn't work out for Tino Sabbatelli due to injury issues and surgeries. He said that there had been plans to showcase his skills to Vince McMahon, but it didn't end up working out.

Despite returning to the Performance Center in late 2020 and working house shows, Sabbatelli was once again released from his contract on June 25, 2021.

