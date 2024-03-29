Triple H receives three-word message from former AEW star ahead of WrestleMania 40

A former AEW star reacted to a recent announcement made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ahead of WrestleMania XL. The star being discussed here would be Big Swole.

Swole is a former AEW star who worked in the Jacksonville-based promotion for two years. Swole's first appearance in the Tony Khan-led promotion came in August 2019. Later, in December of that year, she officially signed with the promotion. The peak moment of Swole's career came during her feud with Britt Baker. However, she was eventually released from the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021.

Recently, Triple H made a surprising announcement as he teased an appearance of Meek Mill at WrestleMania XL. Mill is a Philadelphia-based rapper and a Grammy-nominated artist. It will be interesting to see how the rapper will contribute to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Following Triple H's massive announcement, Big Swole took to X/Twitter and reacted with a three-word message.

"Heat, pure heat," Big Swole shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Witnessing the events that will transpire at The Show of Shows this year will be interesting.

Former AEW star recalled a disturbing backstage incident featuring Big Swole

Former AEW enhancement talent Tamilian Vineesh shared some disturbing incidents that happened in the Jacksonville-based promotion revolving around Big Swole. During his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Vineesh mostly wrestled on Dark episodes.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge podcast, Vineesh said that Swole was injured during a match and that no one checked on her backstage.

"And I remember there was two girls came there, barely had any experience in this business, chopped her on her throat, on her neck and she was feeling pain, she was in pain and she was in the back and no one gives a f*****g sh*t about her. And I remember talking to her that time, it was like nobody approached her, no doctors, nothing. That was bad, that was really bad, nobody cared," Vineesh said.

It will be interesting to see if Big Swole returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

