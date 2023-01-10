Triple H reportedly felt "sorry" for the 2-time Divas Champion after learning about her WWE exit under Vince McMahon's regime

Vince McMahon oversaw the exit of many superstars during his time as the head of WWE. Triple H has reversed a number of those releases since taking over. Apparently, The Game felt sorry after learning about Saraya's (fka Paige) exit from the company in 2022.

Paige was a prodigal talent who broke multiple records during her time in WWE. She became the first-ever NXT Women's Champion after defeating Tamina Snuka, Alicia Fox, and Emma in the title tournament. Shortly after, she made her main roster debut and interrupted then-Divas Champion AJ Lee.

In one of the most memorable main roster debuts of all time, she made quick work of the champion, and became a dual champion in the process. Not only was she the youngest Divas Champion in history at the age of 21, but she was also the first female wrestler to win the title in her debut match and the only woman to hold both Divas and NXT Women's Championships at the same time.

During a recent interview with Metro, the Anti-Diva disclosed Triple H's reaction upon learning that her contract with the Stamford-based promotion was not renewed.

“He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract’. He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic.” (H/T PWMania)

Former WWE star Saraya will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Saraya joined AEW at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Soon after, she began feuding with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She made a long-awaited in-ring return at Full Gear 2022, with the former 2-time Divas Champion defeating Britt Baker at the pay-per-view.

Their rivalry is far from over, as Saraya will tag with another former WWE star in the form of Toni Storm to take on Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. The match will take place on the January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

