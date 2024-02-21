Triple H’s alleged attempt at tampering with top AEW star’s contract shut down by ex-WWE star

A while back, rumors were floating that Triple H had tried to tamper with a top AEW star’s contract. The star in question is Swerve Strickland (FKA Isaiah “Swerve” Scott). Ex-WWE star Top Dolla shut down those rumors in a recent interview.

Swerve was a part of the Hit Row stable in WWE, formed in May 2021, and comprised Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. WWE released the faction in November 2021. The company recalled Hit Row in 2022, but Swerve Strickland didn’t return alongside them, as he had signed up with Tony Khan's company.

It was alleged that WWE wanted Swerve back in the company. Therefore, Triple H tried to tamper with Swerve’s contract to get him to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In the recent edition of The BackupHangman Side, former WWE star Top Dolla shut down the rumors:

"That’s not true. Swerve was never coming back [to WWE]. Swerve was already under a contract with AEW. Triple H called me and asked me, ‘Yo, are you available?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, but I’m only coming back if Tehuti (Ashante Thee Adonis) and Briana (B-Fab) can come back,' And then John Cone, who didn’t know that Swerve was an AEW, called Swerve because Triple H said [to] set up calls with Hit Row, but he didn’t know Swerve was an AEW, so he called Swerve. But Hunter never thought Swerve was coming back. Hunter literally called me!" [0:01 - 0:55]

Swerve Strickland reflects on his WWE to AEW wrestling journey

Swerve was with WWE for two years and wrestled mainly in the cruiserweight division. But he quickly rose to stardom at the Jacksonville-based promotion and is set to face Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe in a three-way match for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on Sunday, March 3.

Reminiscing about his wrestling journey, he sent out a powerful message highlighting how his persistence helped him rise as a pro wrestler and also hinted that he will bring the same persistence in the upcoming match next month.

