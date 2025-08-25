Triple H's blatant move against AEW garners a reaction from WWE veteran: "They are just effing with them" (Exclusive)

WWE recently made an interesting announcement that put them directly against AEW's All Out pay-per-view. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, his first reaction to the announcement was simply to think that this was an attempt at riling Tony Khan up.

Ad

A new premium live event, called Wrestlepalooza, has been announced for September. The event is slated to take place the same day as AEW All Out, which is likely to affect the viewership of the latter company. Furthermore, it is rumored to be main-evented by a match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, which might draw eyes away from Tony Khan's show. Speaking about his first reaction to the news on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

Ad

Trending

"Originally I thought they are just effing with them. That's what I thought. They are just effing with them because they can. And that's what they do, EC3 will tell you. That's what they do."

Ad

Vince Russo recently pointed out how Tony Khan can steal viewers from WWE

According to Russo, Tony Khan has a golden opportunity to turn the tables against WWE by simply signing Karrion Kross, who recently parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, he said:

"I swear to god, if I was Tony Khan, man, freaking hire Kross and make him the man. Revolve everything around him. They can steal WWE viewers by doing that, bro, without a shadow of a doubt. I don't think Tony Khan has had this type of opportunity with any other guy they've released. You know, like Rusev and all the guys they have released. This is the guy that if you took right now, strapped a rocket to him, AEW could make a little bit of noise."

Ad

Only time will tell what Tony Khan plans to do under the circumstances.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More