Triple H's next rumored WWE signing possibly confirmed after a major reference on NXT this week 

This week on WWE NXT, a backstage segment that was previously posted on WWE's social media page was played tonight, indicating the return of William Regal under Triple H's leadership.

The wrestling veteran was mentioned in tonight's NXT episode, as all the information points to him leaving AEW and joining WWE. Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey (Regal's real-life son) appeared in the backstage segment, alluding to Regal's potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Hank Walker had some interesting conversations as he approached Charlie Dempsey backstage. Walker mentioned that he didn't have a well-known wrestler father when he told Charlie that, unlike him, he "wasn't in a wrestling ring at four years old."

Although William Regal has not previously been mentioned, Charlie Dempsey, Regal's real-life son, has alluded to receiving top-notch training in professional wrestling.

While Dempsey accepted Hank Walker's challenge for the match and easily defeated him, the contest also featured another intriguing element.

SmackDown star Drew Gulak watched the action and then silently left after that. This surprise return left fans speculating whether the cruiserweight would team up with Dempsey once Regal comes back.

Fans will have to tune in this week to Dynamite to hear if Tony Khan addresses William Regal's departure, so they can find out what the future holds for the Gentleman Villain.

