"Him and Dempsey as a team would be money" - Wrestling world reacts to 35-year-old main roster star's return to WWE show

Wrestling fans on Twitter went into a flurry as 35-year-old Drew Gulak made his way back to NXT from WWE's main roster.

Drew Gulak made a name for himself primarily through his appearances on 205 Live and eventually became the Cruiserweight Champion. He continued to appear on NXT and, eventually, on RAW.

Nonetheless, during the December 6 episode of NXT between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion appeared and watched the bout from the ringside.

The wrestling universe stormed Twitter as they witnessed an unexpected return of Gulak on the NXT show.

Fans shared that a match-up between William Regal's son Dempsey and the former Cruiserweight Champion would be a money-making contest.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Drew Gulak is back in NXT!! Him and Dempsey as a team would be money #WWENXT Drew Gulak is back in NXT!! Him and Dempsey as a team would be money #WWENXT

Sad Pancakes @TheSadPancakes @WWENXT Oooh boy that Dempsey Stretch is amazing. Him and @DrewGulak will out technique and stretch everyone in their path. @WWENXT Oooh boy that Dempsey Stretch is amazing. Him and @DrewGulak will out technique and stretch everyone in their path.

Another fan expressed that WWE should give Drew Gulak the NXT Championship.

Robbie @kabukishirai Ok I’ve seen enough give Drew Gulak the NXT Title Ok I’ve seen enough give Drew Gulak the NXT Title

Fans also pointed out that his appearance might lead to a new stable:

Chris @freshlywheezed



WELCOME BACK TO NXT



GOD I'VE MISSED SEEING GULAK ON TV @DrewGulak MY GUYWELCOME BACK TO NXTGOD I'VE MISSED SEEING GULAK ON TV @DrewGulak MY GUYWELCOME BACK TO NXTGOD I'VE MISSED SEEING GULAK ON TV

Amidst the rumored return of William Regal to the Stamford-based promotion, a fan said that Regal's comeback could be as a manager to his son Charlie Dempsey, and Gulak.

Samuel 🔪 @MotionlessFiend ! #WWENXT Regal coming back manage the team of his son Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak would be Regal coming back manage the team of his son Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak would be 🔥🔥🔥! #WWENXT

🎄lex Pawl❄️wski @AlexSourGraps



#WWENXT Look, I don't know what's going on with any of this, but if William Regal is returning to NXT to create his own stable built around his son, Drew Gulak would be the PERFECT guyto be his Lieutenant. Look, I don't know what's going on with any of this, but if William Regal is returning to NXT to create his own stable built around his son, Drew Gulak would be the PERFECT guyto be his Lieutenant.#WWENXT

The company merged the cruiserweight division with NXT in October 2019. As a result, Gulak's title reign ended at the hands of Lio Rush. However, Drew Gulak appears to have unfinished business in NXT and is eager to get his eyes on the prize.

