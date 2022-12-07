"Him and Dempsey as a team would be money" - Wrestling world reacts to 35-year-old main roster star's return to WWE show

Wrestling fans on Twitter went into a flurry as 35-year-old Drew Gulak made his way back to NXT from WWE's main roster.
Drew Gulak made a name for himself primarily through his appearances on 205 Live and eventually became the Cruiserweight Champion. He continued to appear on NXT and, eventually, on RAW.
Nonetheless, during the December 6 episode of NXT between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion appeared and watched the bout from the ringside.
The wrestling universe stormed Twitter as they witnessed an unexpected return of Gulak on the NXT show.
Fans shared that a match-up between William Regal's son Dempsey and the former Cruiserweight Champion would be a money-making contest.
Another fan expressed that WWE should give Drew Gulak the NXT Championship.
Fans also pointed out that his appearance might lead to a new stable:
Amidst the rumored return of William Regal to the Stamford-based promotion, a fan said that Regal's comeback could be as a manager to his son Charlie Dempsey, and Gulak.
The company merged the cruiserweight division with NXT in October 2019. As a result, Gulak's title reign ended at the hands of Lio Rush. However, Drew Gulak appears to have unfinished business in NXT and is eager to get his eyes on the prize.
What do you think of Gulak's return to the NXT brand? Sound off in the comments section below.
A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here