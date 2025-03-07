Triple H's Pedigree in AEW? Massive star could take the WWE CCO's finisher

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque might have his finisher stolen by an AEW star. This comes after the duo possibly fired indirect verbal shots at each other last year during the WrestleMania season.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. Triple H took a shot at top free wrestling agents who, according to him, were “running from the grind.” Many, including Will Ospreay, assumed that it was directed at him. He gave a heated reply to The Game after signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Fast-forward a year later to the last month's Pro Wrestling EVE, where Ospreay competed in a Multiverse Rumble match. This was a match where various wrestlers portrayed top legends of the business. At the time when Osprey was in the match, a wrestler named Anita Vaugha entered, impersonating Triple H. The Aerial Assassin took the star down by hitting her with The Game's finisher, the Pedigree.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the AEW star was applauded for delivering a fantastic Pedigree. This led to him stating that he might just take the finisher and start using it in his matches moving forward.

"It was an amazing Pedigree. I might start doing it."

When asked about his reason for delivering Triple H, Ospreay simply claimed that it was a funny thing to do:

"Because it’s funny. And if anyone doesn’t think it’s funny, then I can’t tell you what your humor is. But my humor is this is hilarious, I’m gonna do it.”[H/T SB Nation]

Will Ospreay is scheduled for a huge match at AEW Revolution

While Will Ospreay adopting the use of the Pedigree as part of his arsenal is yet to be seen, The Aerial Assassin is set to compete in a huge match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution.

Ospreay is scheduled to battle his former friend Kyle Fletcher inside a Steel Cage. Both men have a lot of history together, and with them locked in a cage, the match is expected to be a physically battering encounter.

So it will be interesting to see if Ospreay can emerge victorious, and who knows, he might just deliver another Pedigree to secure the win.

