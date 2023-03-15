Triple H could sign a 22-year wrestling veteran to do some "damage" to AEW, says WWE personality 

A Wrestling veteran believes that Triple H could sign an AEW star to WWE simply to damage Tony Khan's Promotion.

The star in question, Kenny Omega, has been a hot topic in the last few months. Given rumors of his contract expiring sometime this year, fans and veterans are speculating whether he will decide to move to WWE next. As of now, there is no concrete information regarding his future plans.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette suggested that Triple H could offer Kenny Omega a contract for 3 years:

"They will offer him a contract. Because he is on the other program so that they can do some damage to them at this point... They will probably offer him a significant amount of money for 3 years to take him away from the other guys and to ensure that by the time he would ever go back to the other guys, if they are still around at that point, he'd be almost in his mid-forties and certainly not in better physical condition than he is now after taking 3 more years of any kind of bumps." (29:15 onwards)

Tony Khan is reportedly attempting to prevent Kenny Omega's potential jump to WWE

While fans and critics are seemingly unsure about what the Cleaner intends to do next, the All Elite President is apparently attempting to nip the problem in the bud.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan is attempting to re-sign Omega before his current contract ends, so that he doesn't get a chance to explore other options:

“AEW is working on signing the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to new long-term deals well before they become free agents.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenny Omega.

