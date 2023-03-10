Tony Khan "working on" re-signing 3 AEW stars to prevent them from leaving for WWE - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan is looking to tie three of his biggest stars down to new long-term contracts in the midst of growing interest from WWE.

The stars in question are Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The three men helped put All Elite Wrestling on the map. However, that might soon change due to their current contracts reaching an end.

The Elite are currently in the final year of their initial contracts with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but they are yet to re-sign with the company. This has led many to believe that they might end up leaving All Elite Wrestling and joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

With that in mind, Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tony Khan is hoping to lock down The Elite to new contracts well in advance of their free agent status.

“AEW is working on signing the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to new long-term deals well before they become free agents.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The Elite were approached by WWE back in 2018 when their ROH and NJPW contracts expired. But they decided to side with Tony Khan and form All Elite Wrestling in the process.

Kenny Omega's AEW contract should have expired

One of the reasons Tony Khan might be so desperate to sign The Elite to new contracts as soon as possible is because one of the former AEW World Trios Champions should be a free agent already.

It was recently reported that Kenny Omega's contract was originally set to expire in January 2023, meaning at the time of writing he would have already been a free agent.

However, due to the amount of time Omega spent injured throughout 2022, that time was added to his contract, meaning that he will now be a free agent towards the end of 2023.

