"Triple H sign him," "Showing up tomorrow?" - Fans react after MJF's former partner shares a cryptic post ahead of AEW Worlds End

A top star has been teasing the future of his career, following him hitting free agency by 2024. Many fans have reacted to this, with some saying he should go to AEW. This would be MLW's Alexander Hammerstone.

Hammerstone has been known for the time he spent on the independent circuit and Major League Wrestling particularly. He holds the second-longest reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion with a reign of 644 days, only second to Jacob Fatu's reign of 819 days as champion.

Taking to Twitter, Hammerstone posted a series of photos of himself in his wrestling career with one simple caption, an emoji of a clock. This was understood by many as a tease at the time remaining before his next move, or him simply waiting for his time as a free agent to begin.

Fans had various reactions to the post. Many wanted him to head to AEW and appear at Worlds End, to reunite with MJF, who he once stood beside as members of The Dynasty in MLW. One fan would even tag Tony Khan in hopes of getting his attention and making the move to sign Hammerstone.

Other fans were simply excited for his next move, as they thought he looked ready for the next chapter of his career. Some named WWE as a potential destination as well and hoped Triple H would sign him.

Fans' reactions to Hammerstone's tweet

MJF says Alexander Hammerstone would do great in AEW ahead of his free agency

Recently, MJF talked about a name that he believed would do well in AEW if given the chance. He named MLW's Alexander Hammerstone to be one of the choices. The two previously worked together as part of The Dynasty in MLW.

Hammerstone saw the clip and reacted to it on Twitter. He liked the clip, and told him to wait for January 1st. This could be a tease of his move to free agency, following him wrapping his time left with MLW.

“Cool clip. Jan 1st,” he tweeted.

If the stars align, the two could reunite if Hammerstone does sign up with All Elite Wrestling. This would indeed be an interesting partnership moving forward, and an interesting signing on the part of the promotion.

