Triple H could snap up top AEW star if Tony Khan doesn't use him, veteran warns (Exclusive)

AEW could end up losing a major star, Miro, to Triple H if Tony Khan doesn't start using him, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter. The Game has not been shy when it comes to signing stars to WWE and has brought back several former stars.

Miro wrestled as Rusev in the Stamford-based promotion. He enjoyed a certain degree of success in WWE and had major feuds against the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton. The Bulgarian Brute won the United States Championship on three occasions.

The 38-year-old star was released from WWE in April 2020 and joined AEW shortly after. He went on to win the TNT Championship but has been missing from action since September 2022.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter called Miro's non-usage one of the biggest losses in pro wrestling. He then mentioned how Triple H has been bringing back previously released stars.

"One of the big losses to me in pro wrestling is the non usage of her husband. Hunter’s bringing all these people back, Miro is probably still on the contract with AEW but that’s one guy I wish he’d be able to bring back," Bill Apter said. (31:03 - 31:25)

CJ Perry believes Miro will leave AEW for WWE eventually

The Redeemer's wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), recently stated in an interview that her husband would return to WWE at some point. She stated that there are fans who'd love to sing Rusev Day again.

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point," Perry said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Game recently poached William Regal from Tony Khan's company just nine months after the former NXT General Manager joined the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Reports have also stated that other big names like Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Andrade El Idolo have requested their release in order to work with the WWE CCO again.

What are your thoughts on this? Will Miro leave AEW and sign a contract with WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

