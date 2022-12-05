"HHH being in charge might end AEW" - Wrestling fans go nuts after 54-year-old WWE legend reportedly quits Tony Khan's company

Wrestling fans have gone berserk over William Regal reportedly quitting AEW in order to return to WWE now that Triple H is at the helm.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former NXT Commissioner has parted ways with Tony Khan's company. This comes on the back of MJF betraying William Regal on the last episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth decked the former 5-time Hardcore Champion in the back of his head with brass knuckles and he had to be carried out on a stretcher. This is most likely his last appearance in All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer reported that the former Steven Regal is headed back to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

This is the biggest wrestling story at the moment and fans have been flooding Twitter with their thoughts on this matter. Many feel that Triple H has had the upper hand in his battle with Tony Khan since taking over from Vince McMahon.

Edwin Laws @The__VIPSection @ringsidenews_ Big W, it’s long overdue for his return to WWE. Hopefully we use him more like how AEW used him. I like him as a GM but as a manager he was even better. I would put him with his son or maybe IMPERIUM. @ringsidenews_ Big W, it’s long overdue for his return to WWE. Hopefully we use him more like how AEW used him. I like him as a GM but as a manager he was even better. I would put him with his son or maybe IMPERIUM.

NOOBSAIBOTSBRO @BRKNMNSTR @ringsidenews_ He didn't like the immaturity of the company I agree regal. @ringsidenews_ He didn't like the immaturity of the company I agree regal.

Troll reaver REBORN @reaver_troll @ringsidenews_ He knows a sinking ship when he sees one. He left WCW right before it imploded as well @ringsidenews_ He knows a sinking ship when he sees one. He left WCW right before it imploded as well

GeorgeC @ThatsGeorgieCal @WrestlingNewsCo When his theme music hits in WWE it’s gonna be a huge pop! @WrestlingNewsCo When his theme music hits in WWE it’s gonna be a huge pop!

☮️ @MusialFan73

Regal leaving so soon after joining is a really bad look for TK. @ringsidenews_ Big loss. HHH being in charge might end AEW. Talent sees it as a much more enticing place to work now.Regal leaving so soon after joining is a really bad look for TK. @ringsidenews_ Big loss. HHH being in charge might end AEW. Talent sees it as a much more enticing place to work now. Regal leaving so soon after joining is a really bad look for TK.

What is the latest report regarding William Regal leaving AEW for Triple H's WWE?

Dave Meltzer reported that William Regal has left AEW and is headed back to the Stamford-based promotion. He further noted that Regal had a short-term contract:

"Regal's gone," Meltzer said. "It's not like maybe he's gone. I believe that's his farewell. I believe there's going to be something on Wednesday's show where there will be something addressing certain things. That story is supposed to keep going in some way. But he is going back to WWE. That's just the deal. I've had so many different people tell me so many different stories. The primary source story was that his contract was short-term. The WWE side says that he had an out." (h/t: WrestlingNews)

William Regal was a popular authority figure on the former Black and Gold brand. If recent reports are to be believed, Triple H intends to bring him back as the general manager for both RAW and SmackDown. Having a presumably babyface authority figure will be an intriguing factor on both brands moving forward.

