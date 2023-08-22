Triple H and WWE could be dealt a massive blow if AEW signs 25-year-old star

In the ongoing alleged tug-of-war between WWE and AEW, Triple H and Tony Khan are reportedly trying everything to pull in a popular free agent who is destined to be a top star.

Lately, both major wrestling promotions don't want to miss any opportunity of grabbing the best talents in the world on board. Throughout this year, several top free agents had been on the radar of both Triple H and Tony Khan, where Khan mostly emerged victorious.

Be it Jay White, who got signed by AEW after NJPW departure, or The Elite members re-signing, the Jacksonville-based promotion definitely has an edge. Meanwhile, there is another popular female star who is set to be a free agent. The star in question is Mariah May.

Mariah is a British wrestler who currently wrestles for a Japanese promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom. She made her debut back in 2019 and is already a rising star in the industry. According to recent rumors, both WWE and AEW are interested in signing the UK-born star.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that Tony Khan currently has an edge over The Game in regards to bringing Mariah on board. Henceforth, only time will tell where Mariah ends up taking her wrestling career forward.

Other wrestlers who might be on Triple H's radar

Triple H has been trying everything in his power to make the WWE product better ever since taking over the creative control last year. A year later, the company is setting gate records with every PLE. However, even The Cerebral Assassin must be looking to add more world-class talent into the mix.

While Kenny Omega and Young Bucks re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion, there may be plenty of stars left whose contracts are reportedly set to expire. The AEW world champion, MJF, has been teasing a bidding war of 2024.

However, nothing is confirmed, and MJF may re-sign with AEW. Another star is the former WWE talent Kota Ibushi, who has also not confirmed any contract signing with Tony Khan. It remains to be seen whether The Game manages to grab any upcoming free agents.

