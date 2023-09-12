Triple H and WWE could be dealt a serious blow if SmackDown star rejects new contract and signs with AEW

A top SmackDown star, who is super popular among the fans, could give a massive blow to WWE and Triple H, for that matter, by signing with AEW once his contract is up.

In the ongoing war between two major wrestling promotions, WWE and AEW, no one wants to lag behind when it comes to keeping some of the world's best talents in their promotion. Recently, Tony Khan made great efforts to keep his major stars in his company, whereas Triple H also knows how to negotiate with wrestlers.

It was previously reported that WWE Superstar LA Knight is set to sign a new multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion before his contract is up. The Megastar is arguably the most over with the WWE Universe at the moment, and The Game would surely want to keep him in the promotion going forward as well.

Expand Tweet

However, a recent report by Fightful Select suggests that Knight and WWE are far away from a contract negotiation in terms of money. Knight's current contract will be up in the year 2025, and if both parties can't figure it out and negotiate a deal, fans could also expect to see The Megastar on AEW TV.

Tony Khan would not want to waste any glimmer of an opportunity to capture one of the hottest stars in wrestling today. However, only time will tell whether LA Knight comes to an agreement and signs a new deal with WWE, or he decides to go All Elite in 2025.

What does Triple H have in store for LA Knight in WWE?

LA Knight currently arguably gets the loudest crowd reactions on the WWE roster, and it's fair to say that some credit goes to Triple H, who decided to revert him back to his original name and gimmick from the lackluster "Max Dupri" gimmick.

However, the biggest wrestling promotion surely tested the patience of fans by holding Knight back and not pushing him, but he finally seems to be getting a well-deserved push. The Megastar recently prevailed in an amazing feud with The Miz and also got his hand raised by John Cena.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for LA Knight after a terrific feud with The Miz and whether a championship title is waiting for him in the coming months.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.