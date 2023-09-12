LA Knight and WWE said to be  "far apart" in contract negotiations - Report

WWE's resident Mega Star LA Knight is negotiating a contract extension with the company. However, a new report reveals that the parties are much further apart than once believed.

As reported earlier this week, the 40-year-old and several other top WWE Superstars were involved in negotiations for new contract extensions. Upon hearing this news, many within the WWE Universe hoped that Knight would be re-upped relatively soon.

In a new report from Fightful Select, it's been revealed that WWE and Knight are nowhere close to ironing out a new contract, as the two parties are said to be "very far apart" in terms of money. The outlet also stated that a WWE source revealed that Knight's current WWE deal is nowhere close to being up as it continues into 2025.

Fightful was also able to debunk the rumor that WWE was waiting to give Knight his push until they signed a new deal. They noted that there are superstars who are currently receiving pushes but have yet to sign new contracts.

The report did confirm prior reports that WWE is seeking a 5-year extension for Knight. However, it is unclear whether the deal will be a true extension or a whole new contract.

LA Knight is reportedly one of WWE's options to win the Royal Rumble

LA Knight's rise in popularity has reportedly earned him a spot as one of WWE's choices to possibly win the Royal Rumble!

According to a report from Xero News, an internal "shortlist" contains a number of options for potential winners of the Royal Rumble, which includes Knight, last year's winner Cody Rhodes, the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and Solo Sikoa.

Do you see LA Knight as a potential winner of the Royal Rumble? Who do you want to see him face off against next? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.