WWE reportedly has multiple options for potential Royal Rumble winners

It might be only September, but WWE has reportedly already started considering their options for next year's Men's Royal Rumble match winner and beyond, all the way to WrestleMania 40. According to reports, the company already has a list of potential winners they're considering.

Royal Rumble is one of the company's biggest events of the year and kickstarts the road to WrestleMania. While things can always change, WWE is getting ahead of the timeline by shortlisting the potential winner of the men's Royal Rumble.

According to Xero News, The shortlist contains fan favorites LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther. A surprise name that has been included in the list is Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

The Street Champion is yet to win his first title on the main roster and has been Roman Reigns' loyal aide as he has seen his older brothers feud with The Tribal Chief.

There is a feeling among the fans that both Knight and Gunther are worthy winners, considering the incredible year they've both had. The Ring General is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history, while Knight is currently the most popular star in the business.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II still likely to take place at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

This year's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare came up short despite a spirited effort against the numbers of The Bloodline. This left many fans heartbroken, and they want Rhodes to go a step better this year.

Behind the scenes, the belief is that Cody doesn't need to win the Rumble match to be inserted in a title match against Reigns. The two already have an established history, and the bout can be set up in multiple ways.

The company reportedly feels it's better to give the huge Rumble win to a fresh winner, and LA Knight, Gunther, and Solo are being considered. There is a lot of time before the promotion has to make a decision, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Which of the superstars named above would you like to see win the Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

