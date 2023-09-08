New details emerge on LA Knight's ongoing contract negotiations with WWE - Report

It was reported earlier today that SmackDown's LA Knight was involved in ongoing discussions with WWE, with both parties working on a possible long-term extension. Now, a new report is revealing details on when the negotiation began and where things are as of now.

Knight has taken the WWE Universe by storm, with his "YEAH!" catchphrase reaching "YES!" and "WHAT?" chant levels of popularity. Far from the days of "Max Dupri," the 40-year-old veteran's time on the main roster has been nothing but aces. With WWE fans clamoring for Knight to get a major push, it's no surprise that WWE wants to try and lock up the Mega Star for years to come.

According to reporting from Fightful Select, WWE initially approached Knight with a proposed contract extension last month around SummerSlam. At the time, the former Eli Drake's contract was said to be "nowhere near" close to expiration, with the current contract reportedly ending in late 2024 or early 2025. The outlet noted that typically, WWE waits until contracts are closer to completion before offering extensions.

Fightful Select also reports that some of the initial offers were "countered."

WWE has internally listed LA Knight as the top babyface on SmackDown

Recently, the popular insider account WrestleVotes reported that WWE has listed the leader of the "YEAH!" movement as the top babyface on SmackDown. This would mean that Knight is considered a bigger babyface than the likes of Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and even AJ Styles.

"The latest “talent board”, which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface."

Knight was last seen competing against The Miz at WWE Payback, where legend and future Hall of Famer John Cena served as the special guest referee. Following the match, Knight shared a special moment with Cena at the top of the entrance ramp, with the 16-time world champion hoisting Knight's arm above his head, effectively putting over the Mega Star.

