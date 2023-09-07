LA Knight's WWE contract status - Reports

WWE has a bad reputation for not striking while the iron is hot. In the case of LA Knight, too, this is sort of what happened, albeit fans never lost interest in the 40-year-old Megastar.

He has come off Payback this past Saturday night, fending off former two-time world champion The Miz and earning the respect of The GOAT John Cena. It remains to be seen where Knight goes from here.

Per PWInsider, LA Knight and WWE are negotiating a new long-term deal, reportedly either signed or on the verge of it. It was also noted that the contract is for the next five years.

In 2023, The Megastar has only had two feuds thus far, one against the late Bray Wyatt and most recently with The A-Lister. The latter is evidently not done with Knight or Cena. How this factors in on the upcoming edition of SmackDown makes the show anticipated for a large section of the fans.

WWE Superstar LA Knight is the source of "great inspiration" for a former world champion

IMPACT Wrestling fans are well aware of Knight's stint there. Another company alumni is former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, who has been working on a "handshake deal" with the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Aldis disclosed that Knight's success is no surprise to him, and it shouldn't be for anybody who has known his work prior. Furthermore, the 36-year-old feels that The Megastar's "run of a lifetime" story will inspire more wrestlers to work in the Stamford-based promotion because there is hope.

