LA Knight's continued success in WWE is not surprising to 36-year-old former world champion, but "great inspiration"

LA Knight's WWE career in 2023 is fascinating. He went from facing late legend Bray Wyatt to nothing for a prolonged period, only for the fans to urge the company to push him to the moon.

Since Royal Rumble in January, the former IMPACT Wrestling star wrestled a one-on-one match on a Premium Live Event against The Miz this past Saturday night. After defeating The A-Lister emphatically, he was endorsed by John Cena, who served as the special guest referee in the bout.

Speaking of IMPACT Wrestling stars, Nick Aldis commented on LA Knight's success during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insights.

The former IMPACT World Champion claimed that it isn't a surprise The Megastar is where he is today. If anything, it inspires him greatly.

"Look, it doesn’t come as any surprise to me, and I don’t think it has come as a surprise for anyone who has followed his stuff in the last few years. I see it as a great inspiration and there is hope yet. He’s literally on the ascent and it is the run of a lifetime," Aldis said. [H/T: Insights]

Aldis is presently a producer for the Stamford-based promotion. While his in-ring career is far from over, it remains to be seen if he will be used on WWE television.

LA Knight is reportedly listed as a top babyface on WWE SmackDown

The Megastar, originally a heel on the main roster under the modeling service gimmick, broke into the hearts of every WWE fan. Knight is cheered in every arena he is in and has the potential to even main event WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, according to a veteran.

According to WrestleVotes, LA Knight is listed as the top babyface on the blue brand, while former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to turn to the other side of the spectrum soon.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, The Miz cut an entertaining promo on Monday night, making it clear that his issues with LA Knight and even John Cena are far from over.

What's next for The Megastar on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena