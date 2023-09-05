[VIDEO] The Miz pretends to fight legendary 25-time Champion on RAW; leaves fans confused

The Miz is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE performers of all time, and with nearly two decades of experience, he has only gotten better. But if anything, his latest segment on RAW left fans confused and bewildered.

On the RAW after Payback, The A-Lister was still fuming over the events that transpired two nights earlier. He first got into a confrontation with Payback host John Cena, who just so happens to be his old rival. After Cena became the special guest referee, LA Knight defeated The Miz.

An infuriated Miz introduced John Cena, but nobody was there. After fooling the crowd, he held a mock interview and then pretended to fight the 25-time Champion and hit the Skull Crushing Finale.

This understandably left the fans confused, while many online were full of praise for The A-Lister for this rather unique segment.

Either way, The Miz made one thing clear - he wants LA Knight again.

It will be interesting to see if the feud culminates, in fact, run back and if The A-Lister can pick up the win and get his revenge. As of now, The Megastar is 1-0 against the 17-year-veteran after Payback 2023.

