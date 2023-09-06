Massive heel turn expected to commence on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown could feature a heel turn that has been teased for a while.

Bobby Lashley disclosed that he and The Street Profits have come together for power and championship gold above all else. While The All Mighty did not make the turn alongside his new stablemates, which was a refreshing sight, the latest report seems to indicate that it is only a matter of time.

WrestlingNewCo has claimed that the trio is in the 'faux babyface' mode that the company loves to do before a big turn. Furthermore, WrestleVotes stated that Lashley and The Street Profits are already listed internally as heels.

The wrestling world is convinced more superstars will join Bobby Lashley in the coming weeks. The veteran has been garnering strong reactions from the live crowd of late, thus putting him in contention at least internally for a potential money match vs. Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley says WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle encouraged him to go for a tryout

After an unfortunate accident that kept him from working at the time, Bobby Lashley joined WWE in 2005. The All Mighty recently discussed his early days, among other things on the Millionaire Goals Podcast:

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" Bobby Lashley recalled.

He even added that The Olympic Gold Medalist significantly influenced him, calling the latter a "Beast" even in the early days.

Read more here about how Lashley arrived at a point in his life where he needed to get it done, while not being a "kiss-a** to the higher-ups.

Are you looking forward to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits making a heel turn soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

