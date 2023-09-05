Former WWE Champion says he worked hard to make a 7-figure income

The WWE Championship over the years has been hoisted above by several legendary superstars. In the last five years, SmackDown's own Bobby Lashley has done it twice, and it took him almost 16 years to make it. However, The All Mighty recently disclosed that it didn't take him that long to make seven figures.

Speaking on the Millionaire Goals Podcast, Bobby Lashley detailed how other superstars in the Stamford-based promotion walked up to Vince McMahon to ask for a raise, but he never went down that path.

Instead, Lashley worked hard and "earned" what was coming to him. He even shared a personal favorite quote, 'The harder I work, the luckier I get.'

"My last raise, Vince [McMahon] brought me in, he said, 'I'm going to pay you this.' When I first got into developmental, I was getting paid 'get by' money. All I needed was the opportunity, that's all I need. Just give me the opportunity, I'll make my money after. I started busting my butt, and when I was on TV, I went from making little money...I think my second year in the business I broke the seven-figure mark," Lashley stated. [H/T: Fightful]

A little over a year since making his WWE debut, Lashley won the ECW Heavyweight Championship in December 2006. He even co-headlined WrestleMania 23 and had a lengthy program on television against the former chairman, Vince McMahon himself, in 2007. The former WWE Champion also added:

"I'm not the person to kiss a**, I'm not the person to schmooze, I'm me. I'm me to the waiter, I'm me to the CEO. I'm the same person. You can't fake that. You watch our business, you say, 'he's playing a character, he's trying to be something, he's a politician, that guy is real.' That's me. The crowd understands that and that's why people get behind me."

Bobby Lashley discloses his intentions on WWE SmackDown after forming a new faction

The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were recruited by The All Mighty a few weeks ago. All three of them have displayed mutual respect on television. The former tag champs even scored an impressive victory over The Brawling Brutes on the August 25 edition of the blue brand.

This past Friday night, Lashley claimed that the trio are together for power and will be chasing championship gold. This has evoked speculation among the fanbase as to when The All Mighty will step up to challenge The Tribal Chief while the Street Profits go after the undisputed tag titles.

