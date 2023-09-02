A former WWE Champion-led new faction sends a warning to the entire locker room

WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits recently sent a message during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Lashley made his much-anticipated return on SmackDown television a few weeks ago. He started interacting with the Street Profits in what seemed to be a newly formed alliance.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Lashley addressed the fans and talked about what might be happening between him and the Street Profits. He said that real recognizes real and great recognizes great. That was why he recognized Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. He later introduced the former tag team champions as the duo made its way to the ring.

The former WWE Champion also said that the Street Profits were more athletic, charismatic, and aggressive than ever. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins said that Lashley had helped them step over what was and into what is and proceeded to thank their new mentor.

Lashley ended the segment by saying that the group was coming for power, control, and all the championship gold.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the newly formed faction of former champions.

