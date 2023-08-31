"The anticipation is killing me" - WWE fans are convinced 29-year-old star is "foreshadowing" massive change for Bobby Lashley's new faction

WWE fans are convinced that Bobby Lashley's new faction might see a massive change after NXT star Carmelo Hayes took to his social media platforms to tease himself as a possible new member.

The All Mighty recently took The Street Profits under his wing in order to form a new faction. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were seen in a backstage segment on the latest episode of NXT alongside Hayes. Their appearance teased a possible recruitment of the 29-year-old star.

Following the show, Carmelo Hayes took to social media to post a photo with Ford and Dawkins. He also wrote a caption with lyrics from one of Dr. Dre's songs.

Fans were quick to notice his post and started commenting. A few reactions from Instagram were about fans' excitement to see the star join Bobby Lashley's faction, with one fan convinced that Hayes just indicated his inclusion.

One fan took to Twitter as they seemed to be really happy with this idea.

Another fan was hoping Hayes would join the faction soon as he is one of the brightest talents in the business alongside Grayson Waller.

One fan said that the main roster won't be able to handle the star Carmelo is about to become.

A fan tweeted that they want to see the name of this faction soon.

One fan was convinced that Hayes' heel turn was confirmed now.

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley can prove to be an excellent mentor for The Street Profits

The Street Profits have already been a successful faction in WWE, as they have won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. Now, with Bobby Lashley by their side, the duo is destined for greatness.

The All Mighty joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2005 and did not take long to become a household name in the business. During his time as a singles wrestler, he has won the WWE Championship twice, the ECW World Championship twice, the Intercontinental Title twice, and the United States Championship thrice.

With Carmelo Hayes possibly joining Lashley's faction, together they can become a force to be reckoned with.

Fans are eagerly waiting for WWE to finally bring the developmental brand's champion to the main roster. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the faction.

