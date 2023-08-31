Current champion sends cryptic message amid rumors of joining Bobby Lashley's stable

A current champion in WWE has sent a cryptic message amid rumors of him possibly joining Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley went on hiatus earlier this year but has already made an impact upon his return to the company. The All Mighty hasn't competed in a match on television since his loss to AJ Styles on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. However, the veteran is currently building an impressive faction on the blue brand with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Lashley has joined forces with The Street Profits, and the trio recently vowed to take over SmackDown in a backstage segment on August 11th. The Street Profits picked up a victory over The Brawling Brutes in a Hardcore match dedicated to Terry Funk this past Friday night on SmackDown, and Lashley was ringside for the bout.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes took to social media today to quote Dr. Dre amid rumors that he could be joining Lashley's faction down the line. He quoted the famous rapper and shared an image of himself and The Street Profits, as seen in the post below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on Bobby Lashley's alliance with The Street Profits

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley forming a faction with The Street Profits.

Lashley was previously in a very popular faction called The Hurt Business alongside Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Montez Ford is viewed as a potential singles star in the eyes of many fans, but WWE has elected to keep The Street Profits together as a tag team at the moment.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that the trio is off to a solid start and is interested in seeing what lies ahead for the group moving forward.

"Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are interesting at this point, and let’s see how they [WWE] handle them. They got a good start, so let’s see how they handle that." [38:35 - 38:45]

Lashley is a veteran superstar who could help guide The Street Profits to success they have never seen on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the faction in the months ahead on WWE SmackDown.

