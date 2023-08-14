WWE veteran comments on Bobby Lashley's alliance with The Street Profits (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) has shared his thoughts on the alliance between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The All Mighty joined forces with The Street Profits after returning from a brief hiatus. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made their mark as they interrupted a tag team match on SmackDown a couple of weeks back and took out all four participants. The newly formed group was also present on the blue brand this week, where they were shown in a backstage segment.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the trio is off to a good start, and he was interested in seeing their future direction.

"Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are interesting at this point, and let’s see how they [WWE] handle them. They got a good start, so let’s see how they handle that." [38:35 - 38:45]

Bobby Lashley led The Hurt Business to great heights in WWE

Bobby Lashley is no stranger when it comes to leading a faction in WWE. The All Mighty was also the leader of The Hurt Business, which achieved great success in the company. However, the group did not last long despite being very popular among fans.

With Lashley again joining forces with two rising stars, fans have high hopes for what's in store for the coalition. Dawkins and Ford have already showcased their new ferocious side, and the duo looks ready to conquer the tag team division. Meanwhile, The All Mighty will be hoping for another great singles run after winning the WWE Championship twice.

It was recently reported that The Bloodline storyline will be on pause for the upcoming few weeks after Jey Uso "quit" the company last Friday. This could prove to be a huge opportunity for Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits as they have the chance to become the #1 faction on SmackDown.

