WWE teases new member and championship for Bobby Lashley's new faction

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, The Street Profits made a surprise return to the show during a backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes and The D'Angelo Family.

They are currently allied with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. The All Mighty was the leader of The Hurt Business, a heelish crew that included MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The faction's entire run took place during the Pandemic Era, and them splitting up wasn't positively received from fans. There's a chance WWE is planning on having another version of The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits showed up on NXT this week and had a conversation with Carmelo Hayes. This could be a tease that the Profits are interested in recruiting the NXT Champion to their group. Ford asked him what he's got next for the title, and Dawkins said there's a lot of guys in the mix.

After Melo walked away, Street Profits also interacted with Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, the current NXT Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see what this leads to.

