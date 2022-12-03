"Trips [Triple H], you know what to do" - Wrestling fans want WWE to sign 40-year-old veteran after rumors of contract expiry surfaces 

Wrestling fans on Twitter want Triple H to bring Kota Ibushi to WWE. The 40-year-old is currently under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, Ibushi's NJPW contract is reportedly set to expire in January. Additionally, fans have also called for a reunion between Ibushi and Kenny Omega under AEW.

Ibushi and Omega previously teamed up in Japan during their days in DDT Pro Wrestling. They also reunited briefly in NJPW and formed The Golden Elite faction with The Young Bucks.

Check out the fan reactions to reports of Kota Ibushi's contract expiring:

Aghzy Malone @aghzymalone WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kota Ibushi has been in light training in the ring of late and thus far the shoulder has held up well.



His NJPW contract expires at the end of January.



- WON Kota Ibushi has been in light training in the ring of late and thus far the shoulder has held up well.His NJPW contract expires at the end of January.- WON https://t.co/PBlXSCx1Tw Trips, you know what to do. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Trips, you know what to do. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Oscarinho @RacsoMSO @WrestlePurists For the love of god we need Omega and Ibushi back again in AEW @WrestlePurists For the love of god we need Omega and Ibushi back again in AEW 🙏

Angel @AngelKingStar @WrestlePurists Kota Ibushi doing the Kawhi move to the NJPW. @WrestlePurists Kota Ibushi doing the Kawhi move to the NJPW.

Previously, numerous top NJPW stars have appeared in AEW, courtesy of the two companies' working relationship. Superstars such as Jay White, KENTA, and Kazuchika Okada have all competed under the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A few weeks ago, Kenny Omega also announced his NJPW return. He is set to challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Could Triple H bring Kota Ibushi to WWE?

Kota Ibushi has previously competed under the WWE banner as part of the company's inaugural Cruiserweight Classic. He faced superstars like Brian Kendrick, Sean Maluta, and Cedric Alexander.

The Golden Star also appeared on NXT TV but never officially signed with WWE before returning to Japan. After competing as a freelancer for years, he officially signed a deal with NJPW.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow With Kota Ibushi due to be a free agent officially in January 2023. Here’s a clip of him being a WRESTLING GOD - DDT (08.18.2013) With Kota Ibushi due to be a free agent officially in January 2023. Here’s a clip of him being a WRESTLING GOD - DDT (08.18.2013)https://t.co/WRSbWYq0F4

Shortly afterward, Ibushi won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. In the process, he became a dual champion, as he expressed his desire to unify both belts.

Eventually, NJPW merged both the heavyweight and intercontinental belts and introduced the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ibushi dropped the newly inaugurated title to Will Ospreay.

In the final of the G1 Climax 31, Ibushu suffered an injury against Kazuchika Okada. He hasn't returned to the company since the injury and his participation in next year's Wrestle Kingdom 17 is also in doubt.

