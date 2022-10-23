Fans on Twitter recently expressed their shock upon learning of the age difference between AEW star Billy Gunn and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Billy Gunn and The Undertaker have had impressive and expansive careers in the industry spanning nearly three decades. The Deadman has officially retired from in-ring competition and was inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Gunn continues to be a staple in AEW and recently competed in a match against Swerve Strickland.

A fan recently highlighted the age difference between the two legends. The user noted that Billy Gunn, 58, is older than The Undertaker, 57, and is in the best shape of his life. This resulted in fans expressing their shock.

The 11-time tag team champion was hailed by fans for his impressive career and outings in All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out fan reactions below:

Maury @eesy_o Billy Gunn is 58 (going on 59 in a couple months). He's not only older than Taker, but also Goldberg AND Steve Austin! A true freak of nature @RealBillyGunn Billy Gunn is 58 (going on 59 in a couple months). He's not only older than Taker, but also Goldberg AND Steve Austin! A true freak of nature @RealBillyGunn https://t.co/oYMEAbeZFe

MuseLuver86 @MuseLuver86



Aww well, we're all the same only by being human, I suppose. @eesy_o I had to double check. F--- a duck! It kinda takes the gloss off of an interstellar career now.Aww well, we're all the same only by being human, I suppose. @eesy_o I had to double check. F--- a duck! It kinda takes the gloss off of an interstellar career now.Aww well, we're all the same only by being human, I suppose. https://t.co/LfM0PIdbp5

Jeremy Peeples 🐱 @Jeremy_Peeples @eesy_o Billy has great genetics and good doctors - and lucky genetics to still be as healthy as he with his...diet regimen @eesy_o Billy has great genetics and good doctors - and lucky genetics to still be as healthy as he with his...diet regimen

Twist @GotItTwisted @HammerSticks22 @eesy_o One sold his soul to the devil, one is the devil. @HammerSticks22 @eesy_o One sold his soul to the devil, one is the devil.

Taker was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year by Vince McMahon. Gunn made the class of 2019 along with his D-Generation X stablemates when he had just signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Billy Gunn recently disagreed with The Undertaker's comments on talent being 'soft' in the ring these days

The two legends clashed on multiple occasions when they were with WWE in the 90s. Billy Gunn also assisted fellow DX member Shawn Michaels to escape The Undertaker during their feud.

Last year, The Deadman appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and stated that current superstars are "soft" when it comes to their in-ring personas.

The former WWE star responded to The Phenom's comments at Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet & Greet, highlighting the difference in times and generation when they were at their peak versus now.

“I heard him on Joe Rogan [The Joe Rogan Experience] and it was an awesome interview. Soft? I guess we were just brought up a different way. If you don’t work, you work hurt, you work endless dates. These kids don’t work like that anymore. Like I said earlier, we worked 300 days out of the year, and that’s not a joke. We did that for years."

D-Generation X had to celebrate 25 years since their debut recently on RAW without longtime member Billy Gunn. Gunn is currently under a contract with AEW and was not allowed to join Triple H and co. in their celebrations.

What do you think of Gunn's legendary wrestling career? Sound off in the comments.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes