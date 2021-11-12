"We were just brought up a different way" - WWE legend addresses The Undertaker's controversial comments

Billy Gunn understands why The Undertaker believes modern-day wrestlers are “soft” compared to past generations. However, he does not necessarily agree with the WWE icon’s choice of words.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience in January. The retired legend took a dig at current wrestlers and questioned why so many of them play video games.

Speaking in a Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet & Greet, Gunn explained the difference between current wrestlers’ lifestyles compared to 20-30 years ago.

“I heard him on Joe Rogan and it was an awesome interview. Soft? I guess we were just brought up a different way. If you don’t work, you work hurt, you work endless dates. These kids don’t work like that anymore. Like I said earlier, we worked 300 days out of the year, and that’s not a joke. We did that for years,” he said.

The Undertaker also said during the podcast appearance that there is “too much pretty and not enough substance” in current wrestling.

The Undertaker’s “soft” comment is still a talking point

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were.



The Undertaker’s comments caused a lot of debate amongst wrestlers and fans earlier this year. Mick Foley is one of many WWE legends who defended current wrestlers after hearing his former opponent’s remarks.

Billy Gunn acknowledged that while many of today’s stars work a reduced schedule, The Undertaker could have used a different word instead of “soft.”

“They [current wrestlers] work once a week now, so you have time for the craziness that they’re doing. They have time to heal, they have time to hopefully work on their craft or to recuperate, and the schedule isn’t like what we had anymore. So, yeah, I don’t know where he was going with that. Are they soft? I don’t know if that’s the word. Wrestling is just different than it was back in the day,” he said.

The Undertaker, 56, retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 33 years in the wrestling business. Billy Gunn, 58, now works as a coach and in-ring competitor for AEW.

