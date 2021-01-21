"They need to hear it"- The Undertaker reveals why he isn't enjoying WWE's product

The Undertaker was brutally honest while talking about WWE's current product on the latest edition of Joe Rogan's podcast.

While chatting with Rogan, The Deadman opened up on what the company churns out, and how he is struggling to enjoy it as a fan. He said that there has been a lot of changes to the product and said it is a bit "soft."

“I’ll probably pi** a lot of people off, but they need to hear it. There’s too much pretty and not enough substance.” said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's views on WWE's current product

The Undertaker called time on his career at last year's Survivor Series

The Undertaker had been a mainstay in WWE for three decades, before finally retiring at Survivor Series 2020. Last year's PPV was also the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

After a stint in WCW, Mark Calaway made his way to Vince McMahon's company and was given the persona of The Undertaker. He made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series event, as a part of Ted Dibiase's squad for a Traditional Elimination match at the PPV. The rest, as they say, is history.

He won multiple World titles and had an incredible record at WrestleMania. The Undertaker has been through a lot over the past thirty years and has been a part of several legendary storylines.

It speaks volumes when The Undertaker himself goes out of his way to criticize the product. RAW ratings have been at an all-time low lately, and viewers are tuning out by a large number with each passing year.

It doesn't happen often though that The Undertaker bluntly criticizes the WWE product, and it would be interesting to learn what the top brass thinks of the same.

