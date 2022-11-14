"True generational match we never got" - Twitter erupts at the possiblity of 2-time WWE Champion's dream bout against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans are salivating at the prospect of seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle one more time at WWE WrestleMania 39. Moreover, the possibility of former world champion CM Punk returning to face the Texas Rattlesnake is even more enticing.

Stone Cold made a sensational return to in-ring action last year. The Attitude Era megastar wasn’t scheduled to wrestle in the main event of Night One, but his segment evolved into a match against Kevin Owens.

The former King of the Ring winner emerged victorious upon his return and ended the segment emphatically by delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton.

On Night Two, Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match before Austin showed up again. This time, he not only stunned Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, but Vince McMahon himself. In just two appearances, the six-time WWE World Champion showed the world exactly what made him so special and why there will never be another Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Reports have recently surfaced that the three-time Royal Rumble winner could come back for another match at the Showcase of the Immortals next year in Hollywood. Fans immediately began fantasy booking various scenarios for his return, one of which includes a blockbuster dream match against two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return inspired Saraya to come out of retirement

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, recently discussed how the Texas Rattlesnake's return at WrestleMania 38 inspired her to make an in-ring return of her own.

"Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump very much. It was very limited but they still had an amazing match so that was inspiring to me and I’m like, man… I probably could pull off doing a Stone Cold match, right? And it was just in my head and I was just like, you know, because the match, you wouldn’t think that there was a crazy amount of bumps because the story they told was so fantastic," said Saraya.

Saraya will wrestle for the first time since 2017 when she faces Britt Baker at Full Gear in less than a week's time. Considering the fact that she had severe neck problems which forced her to retire early, it is miraculous to see Saraya wrestle again.

