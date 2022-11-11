WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 match seemingly inspired a major AEW star to come out of retirement

Former WWE Superstar Saraya recently revealed how she was almost ready to fight in AEW even before she was medically cleared.

The former WWE star made headlines this week as she announced her status as an in-ring performer on Dynamite. After weeks of speculation and rumors, she finally declared herself completely cleared to wrestle by doctors.

Prior to her being cleared, Saraya also had a physical altercation at ringside with Baker. In a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, The Anti-Diva explained how she was previously allowed to fight but not take bumps.

"Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump very much. It was very limited but they still had an amazing match so that was inspiring to me and I’m like, man… I probably could pull off doing a Stone Cold match, right? And it was just in my head and I was just like, you know, because the match, you wouldn’t think that there was a crazy amount of bumps because the story they told was so fantastic…," said Saraya.

The former Divas Champion continued:

"I was like, maybe we can do something like that so I remember throwing that idea at Tony [Khan] and then he was just like, you know, ‘With Sting coming in, we did tag matches so maybe we can do some tag matches’ and I was just like, ‘Eh. If I was to come back, I would want it to be a singles match." [H/T: PostWrestling]

With her being medically cleared to wrestle, it remains to be seen how the former WWE Superstar's match with Britt Baker at Full Gear will progress.

The former WWE wrestler also shared a picture of her medical clearance certificate recently

The news was certainly a big one for Saraya, as she declared that she was going to frame a doctor's slip that medically cleared her to wrestle.

Taking to Twitter, she recently shared a picture of the page in which the Doctor proclaimed her fit to compete in the squared circle.

With the former WWE Superstar getting back in the ring after a five-year-long hiatus, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she will be able to keep up with Britt Baker's skills at Full Gear.

