"Truly the Father of the Year" - Fans react ahead of Christian Cage possibly repackaging top AEW stars on Dynamite this week

As Nigel McGuinness would say, he's the 'Father of the Year,' but it seems that Christian Cage will be taking his fatherhood to the next level this week on AEW Dynamite, and fans can't seem to wait for it.

After renaming his alliance with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, 'The Patriarchy,' the current TNT Champion has tried to go above and beyond to prove to the world that he is a true father figure to the 18-year-old Wayne and the potentially billion-year-old dinosaur.

But that fatherhood will be taken to new heights this week on Dynamite when Christian Cage, in his own words, 'rechristens' Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in front of the live Chicago crowd.

At the time of writing, only Christian Cage knows what he has in store for Dynamite this week, but it's safe to say that fans can't wait to find out what the TNT Champion will do next.

Fans are excited to see Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

A ceremony like this will certainly take The Patriarchy's mind off of their loss at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th, where they were defeated in a trios match by Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland.

AEW Dynamite will also see the debut of the Continental Classic

To counter the eccentric nature of what Christian Cage will do to his 'kids,' AEW president Tony Khan has promised to bring back a sports-centric approach to All Elite Wrestling this week with the debut of the Continental Classic.

The 12-person round-robin tournament will run through the final few weeks of the year, culminating at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th. The winner will win the western equivalent of the 'Triple Crown Championship,' which will be made up of the ROH World, NJPW STRONG Openweight, and AEW Continental Championships.

Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe have all been confirmed for the tournament, with the other eight performers being announced later today.

Are you excited for Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!