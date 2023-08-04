Truth behind Tony Khan rejecting Bret Hart's offer to work for AEW; WWE got a similar proposal – Reports

AEW chief Tony Khan has never shied away from taking on people from WWE to help improve his company and its growth. Over the last week, there have been reports that Tony Khan turned down Bret Hart’s offer to come and work as an agent in AEW and the reasons were unknown.

Dave Meltzer broke down the issue in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and shed more light on what happened between the WWE Hall of Famer and the President of the Jacksonville-based company.

Meltzer said:

“There is a story going around about Bret Hart offering to work as an agent and being turned down by Tony Khan. It’s not inaccurate but it’s also not a current story. There were talks in 2019 where Hart talked about agenting and Khan said he’d like to use him as a television character but not as someone behind the scenes.

“Hart also made the same offer to WWE to work with them on matches and finishes years ago. In both cases, the offer was to do the stuff from home and not go on the road and WWE declined that. Hart said that he considers the story a bit overblown since somehow in the last week it became a news story.” [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

If Meltzer is right and Tony Khan did in fact decline Bret Hart’s services, then he should be hoping that he does not rue that decision. There are a lot of wrestlers in AEW who could have benefitted from the expertise of the master of the Hart Dynasty.

Tony Khan re-signs The Elite

The Elite gave Tony Khan some very good news over the week after they put pen to paper on new multi-year deals. Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks all signed new AEW contracts just in time for the All In event at London's Wembley Stadium.

After signing the contract, Kenny Omega said:

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Omega will no doubt be the main star in AEW for years to come and will be hoping that he can help bring the company to WWE’s level very soon.

