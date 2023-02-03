"TV Championship is just being Hot Potatoed every single week" - WWE veteran Bully Ray reacts to massive AEW return 

The main event of this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite was the TNT Title match between champion Darby Allin and challenger Samoa Joe. After the match, Wardlow made a shocking return. WWE veteran Bully Ray reacted to his return.

The War Machine has been absent from AEW television for a little over a month. He last wrestled in the New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite, where he lost to Samoa Joe in a TNT Title rematch.

The Samoan Submission Machine and Darby Allin battled each other in the main event of AEW Dynamite. Joe hit the Muscle Buster finisher and pinned Allin to become a two-time TNT Champion.

Just as Joe began to celebrate his victory, Wardlow made a shocking return. He rushed into the ring and attacked Joe. Just as The War Machine looked to hit his signature Powerbomb Symphony, the newly crowned TNT Champion retreated.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on Wardlow's return. Ray predicted that the Ohio-born star will regain the TNT Title. He also said that he feels that the championship changing hands frequently will keep the fans invested in the product.

“If Wardlow is able to take one of those championships off of Joe, and then here comes another guy to challenge Wardlow, like Hobbs. And that TV Championship is just being Hot Potatoed every single week. S*** I gotta tune in just see what happens with the AEW TV Championship or the Ring of Honor TV Championship," Bully Ray said. [07:43 - 08:04]

Bully Ray praised Samoa Joe's current run in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that he loves the current version of Samoa Joe. He appreciated his championship run and felt that the current AEW TNT Champion was unable to showcase his full potential during his run in WWE.

“But I like Joe being the champion, extremely credible champion. A lot of people on social media were like seeing the rebirth of Samoa Joe. I think Joe had just been put in situations in the past and I’m not just talking about AEW, I’m talking about WWE where he wasn’t able to be the version of Samoa Joe that we all know and love and that he can sink his teeth into. This is the Joe we know.” [03:55 - 04:21]

Wardlow has returned to renew his feud with Samoa Joe and regain the TNT Title.

