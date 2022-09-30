"Tony Khan isn’t THAT stupid" - Twitter blasts AEW President for signing former WWE Divas Champion instead of Sasha Banks

The wrestling fraternity recently shared reactions to Tony Khan signing Saraya (fka Paige) and who they feel he should have signed instead - Sasha Banks.

Five years ago during a live event, Sasha Banks and Saraya were competing in the ring. A botched move resulted in the former Anti-Diva suffering a severe neck injury due to which her future capability to compete in the ring seemed bleak.

The Boss was last seen at a WWE event in May this year when she and Naomi walked out of an episode of RAW and surrendered their tag team titles. Since then, the two have been active on social media, living their lives to the fullest. Banks recently removed WWE from her social media handles and bio, which caught the attention of fans.

Saraya's promo on Dynamite this week was deemed a failure by some fans. Those displeased in the wrestling world instantly took to Twitter expressing that Tony Khan should have hired The Boss instead:

AEW personality William Regal disclosed Sasha Banks approached him for advice several times

William Regal played a crucial role in NXT's development and mentored many of its current stars. Following his release from the company earlier this year, Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution to break up a brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

In a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the former NXT General Manager claimed that Sasha Banks went to him for advice on various occasions:

"At least once, [Sasha]'s come to me," Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking Sasha "'How many times have you been world champion?' and she said 'three' and I said 'did you get the check in the bank this Monday?' and she went 'yeah, thanks. That's what I needed to hear.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion has been spotted at varied fashion shows, movie premieres and other non-wrestling events. There has been no update or confirmation on whether she aims to make a comeback to the squared circle.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks on AEW? Sound off in the comments.

